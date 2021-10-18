Amazon's Twitch says source code exposed in data breach

Amazon's Twitch says source code exposed in data breach

But not login credentials or credit card details.

Amazon-owned Twitch said on Friday that last week's data breach at the live streaming e-sports platform contained documents from its source code.

Passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.

The platform, which is used by video gamers for interacting with users while live streaming content, had blamed the breach on an error in the server configuration change.

Server configuration changes are performed during server maintenance. A faulty configuration can expose the data stored in the servers to unauthorised access.

Twitch said it was "confident" the incident affected only a small number of users and that it was contacting those who had been directly impacted.

The platform has more than 30 million average daily visitors.

Video Games Chronicle had reported that about 125 gigabytes of data was leaked in the breach, including details on Twitch's highest-paid video game streamers since 2019.

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
