Amazon.com's Ring gave police data without user consent 11 times in 2022

By on
Amazon.com's Ring gave police data without user consent 11 times in 2022

Cites emergency circumstances.

Amazon.com's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.

Amazon said it provided the video under emergency circumstances.

US Senator Edward Markey, a lawmaker interested in privacy, released a letter from Amazon on the topic that was a response to his inquiry to the company.

"In each instance, Ring made a good-faith determination that there was an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to a person requiring disclosure of information without delay," wrote Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy for Amazon.

The company also said that it had 2161 law enforcement agencies on its Neighbors Public Safety Service, which allows police and others to ask Ring owners for footage.

"Increasing law enforcement reliance on private surveillance creates a crisis of accountability," Markey said in a statement.

Amazon's Ring said in a statement that it followed the law.

"The law authorises companies like Ring to provide information to government entities if the company believes that an emergency involving danger of death or serious physical injury to any person, such as a kidnapping or an attempted murder, requires disclosure without delay," the company said in a statement.

In the letter, Huseman declined to specify when Ring technology can capture audio and how sensitive the audio recordings are.

Users can easily disable audio.

He also declined to pledge to make end-to-end encryption the default for Ring data.

End-to-end encryption is available although it would disable some features.

Markey said that he was concerned that Amazon and other tech companies would begin using biometric data in their systems and noted that he and others had introduced a bill aimed at restricting law enforcement access to such information.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazonconsentdatahandoverpoliceringsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul

Accenture picks up another $21.6m for Australia's business register overhaul
Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles

Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles
Coles hires more new heads of technology

Coles hires more new heads of technology
Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Victoria signs gov-wide cloud deal with AWS

Digital Nation

Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?