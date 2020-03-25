Amazon to stop non-essential sales in India

By on
Amazon to stop non-essential sales in India

Prioritises household staples and healthcare products.

Amazon's India unit on Tuesday said it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritise customers' critical needs at a time when much of the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The decision by the Seattle-based Amazon's India unit follows a similar move to stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, countries hit hard by the virus outbreak.

Amazon India will prioritise the sale and delivery of household staples, packaged foods, healthcare, hygiene and personal safety products, the company said in a blog post.

The company said it was seeing a surge in demand for essential good and services, adding that it was giving customers the option to cancel undelivered orders for lower-priority products and get refunds.

Amazon did not give a timeline for the resumption of normal operations.

India's lockdown of several cities has disrupted deliveries by e-commerce firms and online grocers.

Walmart's Flipkart, Amazon's main rival in India, said it was extending delivery timelines in the light of disruptions in several states.

To enable millions of Indians working from home to access household supplies, the federal technology ministry on Tuesday advised state governments to allow e-commerce services to operate, especially with respect to essential items.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon benchmarking change coronavirus covid19 india

Most Read Articles

Woolworths, Coles move online delivery to war footing

Woolworths, Coles move online delivery to war footing
Inside Woolworths, Coles online delivery shutdown

Inside Woolworths, Coles online delivery shutdown
myGov crashes amid welfare rush

myGov crashes amid welfare rush
The ATO is building a big data platform to tackle tax evasion

The ATO is building a big data platform to tackle tax evasion
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?