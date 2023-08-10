Amazon in talks to become anchor investor in Arm

By

Ahead of IPO.

Amazon.com is in talks about joining other technology companies as a cornerstone investor in SoftBank's Arm ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said.

Amazon's potential involvement in the IPO, which has not previously been reported, underscores Arm's significance in cloud computing.

Amazon Web Services, the internet giant's cloud business, makes its own processing chip called Graviton, using Arm's design.

Arm plans to list on the Nasdaq in early September, according to one of the people.

The company is seeking to raise US$8 billion to US$10 billion ($12.3 billion to $15.3 billion), Reuters has reported.

Arm and Amazon declined to comment.

Arm has been in talks with about 10 technology companies, including Intel, Alphabet and Nvidia, about an investment ahead of its IPO, Reuters has reported.

These investors would not gain any board seat or control, according to the sources.

Arm is hoping that bringing cornerstone investors onboard will strengthen its ties with top customers and boost the IPO's appeal, one of the sources said.

The IPO is expected to be a much-needed boon for SoftBank, which is battling to turn around its massive Vision Fund, after many of its bets on technology startups soured.

SoftBank has been targeting a listing for Arm since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia for US$40 billion collapsed last year because of objections from US and European antitrust regulators.

Since then, Arm's business has fared better than the broader chip industry thanks to its focus on data centre servers and personal computers that generate higher royalty payments.

