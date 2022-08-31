Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes

By on
Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes

Antitrust response could limit competition.

Amazon and Google criticised Microsoft's cloud computing changes on Tuesday, saying they limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers.

The US software giant on Monday announced amended licensing deals and other changes that will take effect on October 1, and which they say will make it easier for cloud service providers to compete.

Amazon, Google, Alibaba and Microsoft's own cloud services will be excluded from the deals.

Microsoft's move came after smaller European Union competitors took their grievances about its cloud service practices to EU antitrust regulators, which subsequently quizzed market players on the issue and what impact they have experienced.

Amazon, the leading cloud service provider trailed by Microsoft and Google, was scathing in its critiques.

"Microsoft is now doubling-down on the same harmful practices by implementing even more restrictions in an unfair attempt to limit the competition it faces – rather than listening to its customers and restoring fair software licensing in the cloud for everyone," a spokesperson for its cloud service unit AWS said in an email.

Google's vice president for government affairs and policy Google Cloud Marcus Jadotte was equally critical.

"The promise of the cloud is flexible, elastic computing without contractual lock-ins," he said in a tweet.

"Customers should be able to move freely across platforms and choose the technology that works best for them, rather than what works best for Microsoft," Jadotte said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazonazurecloudgooglemicrosoft

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'

TPG Telecom may have price-modelled itself into an NBN CVC 'windfall'
Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems

Telstra says Digicel sweep found malware 'resident' in systems
Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers

Aussie Broadband tops 500,000 customers
Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Kmart Australia changes store shelves for RFID rollout

Digital Nation

Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?