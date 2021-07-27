Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment

By on
Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment

Led to brief bitcoin price rally.

Amazon.com has denied a media report saying the e-commerce giant was looking to accept bitcoin payments by the end of the year.

The report from London's City A.M. newspaper, citing an unnamed "insider", sent the world's biggest cryptocurrency up as much as 14.5 percent before it trimmed gains to last trade six percent higher.

"Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true," said a spokesperson from Amazon.

"We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon."

The company on July 22 posted a job opening for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.

A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies for payment, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.

Last week, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon bitcoin finance payment

Sponsored Whitepapers

IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA

Services Australia shifts most Centrelink payments to SAP S/4 HANA
ACCC clears 5G as a substitute for fixed-line broadband

ACCC clears 5G as a substitute for fixed-line broadband
Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers

Service NSW to hire 200 engineers, designers
ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?