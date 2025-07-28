Allianz Life says majority of US customers' data stolen in hack

Gained access to cloud-based CRM.

US insurance giant Allianz Life said that hackers stole the personal information of the majority of its customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees in the United States.

The insurance giant's filing with Maine's attorney general did not immediately provide the number of customers affected.

As per the filing, the data breach, which the company described as a hack, occurred on July 16 and was discovered on July 17.

The data breach was first reported by TechCrunch.

"On July 16, 2025, a malicious threat actor gained access to a third-party, cloud-based CRM system used by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life)," a spokesperson for Allianz Life told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"The threat actor was able to obtain personally identifiable data related to the majority of Allianz Life’s customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees, using a social engineering technique."

This incident is related only to Allianz Life in the US, which currently has 1.4 million customers, the company said.

The insurance giant said it notified the FBI and based on its ongoing investigation that there is no evidence the Allianz Life network or other company systems were accessed, including their policy administration system.

