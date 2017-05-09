All the tech in the 2017-18 federal budget

Government agencies did well out of this year’s federal budget, with the Coalition opening its wallet to fund initiatives in everything from e-health to cyber security.

Following the disastrous 2016 online Census, the government will hand the reins for cyber security governance across the public service to the Digital Transformation Agency through the creation of a new central Cyber Security Advisory Office (CSAO).

It will also give an undisclosed wad of cash to the Bureau of Meteorology to improve its IT security following the 2015 hack on the BoM’s systems.

Just over $374 million will be spent over the next two years to give every Australian an electronic health record by default.

Another $67.3 million will go towards the overhaul of the Medicare payments system.

The Immigration department has been handed $95.4 million to improve its storage and processing of biometric data and introduce a new risk processing system for travellers.

Australia’s banks will be forced to share a customer’s data when requested to do so by that customer. Treasury has been tasked with figuring out how the sharing scheme will work.

And Bitcoin enthusiasts will no longer need to pay the GST twice.

Other budget measures include: