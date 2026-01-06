Airwallex to invest in the Netherlands

Australian payment firm Airwallex will invest around 200 million euros ($349 million) over the next five years in its Netherlands operations, ‌marking a major European expansion ⁠as ‌it shifts from its ‍Asia-Pacific base.

The Melbourne-founded fintech plans ⁠to increase its Amsterdam headcount by 60 percent to around 70 full-time employees by the end of 2026.

Airwallex operates a ‍global payments platform that enables businesses to send and receive international ‌payments, hold multi-currency accounts and process online transactions.

Founded in 2015, Airwallex secured a US$13 million ($19.4 million) Series A round led by Chinese internet giant Tencent in 2017.

The company recently raised US$330 million in a Series G round, bringing its valuation to over US$6 billion, and surpassed US$1 billion in annual recurring revenue.

The investment comes as Airwallex says it will prioritise growth ‌in Europe and the Americas after a decade focused ‌on Australia and Asia-Pacific markets.

The company received a licence in the Netherlands in May 2021, ‌giving it access to the European Economic Area.

Airwallex served more than 150,000 customers as of October 2025, including Shein, ​Bolt, TikTok and Canva.

The company now competes with established European payment processors including Netherlands-based Adyen and ⁠Mollie, as ​well as Dutch digital bank Bunq.