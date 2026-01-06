Airwallex to invest in the Netherlands

By
Follow google news

Will boost size of operations to 70 employees by end of the year.

Australian payment firm Airwallex will invest around 200 million euros ($349 million) over the next five years in its Netherlands operations, ‌marking a major European expansion ⁠as ‌it shifts from its ‍Asia-Pacific base.

Airwallex to invest in the Netherlands

The Melbourne-founded fintech plans ⁠to increase its Amsterdam headcount by 60 percent to around 70 full-time employees by the end of 2026.

Airwallex operates a ‍global payments platform that enables businesses to send and receive international ‌payments, hold multi-currency accounts and process online transactions.

Founded in 2015, Airwallex secured a US$13 million ($19.4 million) Series A round led by Chinese internet giant Tencent in 2017.

The company recently raised US$330 million in a Series G round, bringing its valuation to over US$6 billion, and surpassed US$1 billion in annual recurring revenue.

The investment comes as Airwallex says it will prioritise growth ‌in Europe and the Americas after a decade focused ‌on Australia and Asia-Pacific markets.

The company received a licence in the Netherlands in May 2021, ‌giving it access to the European Economic Area.

Airwallex served more than 150,000 customers as of October 2025, including Shein, ​Bolt, TikTok and Canva.

The company now competes with established European payment processors including Netherlands-based Adyen and ⁠Mollie, as ​well as Dutch digital bank Bunq.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
airwallexfinancial services

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation

Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation
CBA's group CIO of three years to exit in December

CBA's group CIO of three years to exit in December
Banks push out plans to retire batch payments system

Banks push out plans to retire batch payments system
IAG reworks data ingestion for property underwriters

IAG reworks data ingestion for property underwriters
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?