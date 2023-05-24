Airtasker turns to Qualtrics in brand transformation

Airtasker has boosted brand awareness by 68 percent after undertaking a brand transformation powered by Qualtrics technology, partly in efforts to court a global audience.

The company underwent a brand transformation at the start of this year in preparation for international growth overseen by Airtasker vice president of brand Angeline Lee.

The Sydney-based company runs a marketplace for outsourcing "everyday tasks" from business and admin jobs to gardening and household chores.

Under the brand refresh, Airtasker’s website and customer experience underwent a complete overhaul with updated imagery and new methods of capturing consumer data.

Its brand transformation saw Airtasker implement Qualtrics data tools.

Lee told iTnews in preparation for its January 4 brand go-live “we deprioritised all other initiatives” to “really swarm around the implementation” of its new cleaner look.

“We're iterating and improving every single day,” Lee said.

Lee said that lead-to-customer conversion rates had increased following the changes, as had interaction with its paid social adviertising and general awareness of the brand.

She said Airtasker’s push to rebrand was driven by its desire to stand out in the international market as it plots a UK expansion.

“We have this big ambition of extensive revenue growth over the next five years … there will be more awareness targets for the UK, there will be more demand level of targets that we need to hit," she said.

“I'd say that it is ongoing but we do have a point in time every six to 12 months to go, are we on track or off track?"

Lee added as Airtasker is “a tech company” it uses a lot of data internally to understand the customer journey, find optimisation opportunities and “moments where we can interconnect as well with the right messages.”

Lee said the current focus is on creating more demand and prompting users to choose the Airtasker platform.

The platform has been able to become “more and more” granular in its tailored messaging with Airtasker using CRM messages, push notification or emails to prompt users with task opportunities.

“It has been an ongoing iteration of looking at our data points to get mobilised [and to determine] what's the right levers to pull to capture as much demand and revenue as possible over the coming months," she said.