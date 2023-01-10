Airbus extends Speedcast APAC gateway contract

Airbus extends Speedcast APAC gateway contract

High security access to Skynet military satellites.

Airbus has extended an arrangement with Speedcast to provide gateway hosting services offering secure access to its Skynet military satellite system from the Asia Pacific region. 

Communications and IT services provider Speedcast has been providing Airbus with the services since 2016, out of its Mawson Lakes, South Australia teleport.

The company built two 11m antenna systems at the teleport in 2016, and has been providing secure hosting and maintenance services since then. 

The company said in a statement this contract extends that partnership.

Speedcast established its Adelaide presence in 2015, when it acquired the teleport of failed satellite provider Newsat.

In 2016, Speecast won a tender to provide wideband management systems for the Australian Border Force, and in 2018 it was contracted by NBN Co to provide enterprise satellite services.

Airbus is the trusted partner for the UK’s secure military satellite communications program.

“Australia is an ideal geographical location to access the Skynet fleet from the Asia-Pacific region, and Speedcast’s facility serving this project is rated Tier 4 by the World Teleport Association, so it’s one of the best in the Eastern hemisphere,” Speedcast's senior vice president of enterprise and emerging markets James Trevelyan said.

 “Australia is also a Five Eyes intelligence alliance partner.”

