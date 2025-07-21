AI models with systemic risks given pointers on how to comply with EU AI rules

By

Law will apply to these models from August 2.

The European Commission has set out guidelines to help AI models it has determined have systemic risks and face tougher obligations to mitigate potential threats comply with European Union artificial intelligence regulation (AI Act).

AI models with systemic risks given pointers on how to comply with EU AI rules

The move aims to counter criticism from some companies about the AI Act and the regulatory burden while providing more clarity to businesses, which face fines ranging from 7.5 million euros (A$13.3 million) or 1.5 percent of turnover to 35 million euros or seven percent of global turnover for violations.

The AI Act, which became law last year, will apply on August 2 for AI models with systemic risks and foundation models such as those made by Google, OpenAI, Meta Platforms, Anthropic and Mistral. Companies have until August 2 next year to comply with the legislation.

The Commission defines AI models with systemic risk as those with very advanced computing capabilities that could have a significant impact on public health, safety, fundamental rights or society.

The first group of models will have to carry out model evaluations, assess and mitigate risks, conduct adversarial testing, report serious incidents to the Commission and ensure adequate cybersecurity protection against theft and misuse.

General-purpose AI (GPAI) or foundation models will be subject to transparency requirements such as drawing up technical documentation, adopting copyright policies and providing detailed summaries about the content used for algorithm training.

"With today's guidelines, the Commission supports the smooth and effective application of the AI Act," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyberrisksecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Communication APIs
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Leverage Technologies: Industry-Tailored ERP Implementation for Growth and Compliance
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Service Over Signatures: The Truth About No Lock-In IT
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA using facial recognition logins to verify disputed payments

CBA using facial recognition logins to verify disputed payments
Qantas obtains court order to prevent third-party access to stolen data

Qantas obtains court order to prevent third-party access to stolen data
Cloudflare makes changes to avoid repeat of 1.1.1.1 DNS outage

Cloudflare makes changes to avoid repeat of 1.1.1.1 DNS outage
Researchers demo AI-crippling GPUHammer attack

Researchers demo AI-crippling GPUHammer attack
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?