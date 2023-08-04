AGL taps Ravi Kalidindi to head customer markets technology

AGL has promoted senior manager of cloud, analytics and data platforms Ravi Kalidindi to head of technology for customer markets.

The customer markets business unit manages AGL’s retail (energy, telecommunications), distributed energy and energy trading environments, and is headed by general manager of retail and energy technology Tara Richards.

Retail and energy technology is currently expanding in headcount to execute a transformation, one of the goals of which is to improve AGL’s customer technology experience.

The retail and energy technology team was created during a restructure in December 2021.

Richards was promoted to general manager of retail and energy technology at the time; she reports to AGL CTO Hugh Fahy.

AGL also shortened the name of its future business and technology division to the AGL technology division during the restructure.

Kalidindi has worked at AGL for over 11 years, holding several roles at the company, such as solution design manager for enterprise data, manager of data architecture and technology and data warehouse architect.

Before AGL, Kalidindi worked at BlueScope and Arrium Mining and Materials in SAP business intelligence-related roles.