AGL builds consumer data right platform on Microsoft cloud

By on
AGL builds consumer data right platform on Microsoft cloud

Contemplates seeking data recipient status.

AGL Energy has built a platform for complying with its consumer data right obligations on Microsoft cloud. 

Chief technology officer Hugh Fahy said in a statement that the platform was built “in just 12 months and within the regulatory timeframe.”

AGL, along with Origin Energy and Energy Australia, were required to be able to share data on customers' request by November 15 last year. 

The scheme mandates designated sectors provide ‘customer data’, ‘account data’, ‘billing data’, ‘product specific data’ and ‘usage data’ to accredited third parties such as budgeting apps and comparison websites, if a customer requests it.

Customers can use the data to analyse their consumption and usage patterns. This could help them to choose products and services that might better meet their specific needs.

Under the CDR, companies can also become accredited as data recipients, allowing them to be potential recipients - in additon to providers - of data.

For AGL, becoming an accredited data recipient "may ... enable [it] to unlock potential growth opportunities."

"These opportunities include recruiting more customers to participate in AGL’s virtual power plant scheme and offering customers personalised and innovative services," AGL said.

Those services are said to include "bill forecasting, bill management and bill smoothing; data integrations with open banking…and recommendations on more efficient energy usage.”

Fahy said AGL collaborated with several Microsoft partners and external software-as-a-service providers and was helped by “our [AGL] team’s extensive experience using the Microsoft cloud.” 

AGL integrated its analytics capability into Microsoft Azure in 2020 and said at the time that all computing would be transitioned to Microsoft cloud by 2022. 

The consumer data regime began with banks on 1 July 2020 and will be rolled out to the telecommunications sector next, and now to energy.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aglcdrconsumer data rightenergyitfinanceprivacy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk

Events

Most Read Articles

Banks should be more cautious on crypto contagion risks

Banks should be more cautious on crypto contagion risks
British bank TSB fined for botched IT migration

British bank TSB fined for botched IT migration
Heritage Bank and People's Choice Credit Union choose new CIO for new bank

Heritage Bank and People's Choice Credit Union choose new CIO for new bank
ANZ enters beta for digital home loans

ANZ enters beta for digital home loans

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?