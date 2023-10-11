AGL appoints new CIO

AGL has appointed Andrew Haddad as its new chief information officer, commencing this week.

AGL's new CIO, Andrew Haddad

Chief executive Damien Nicks wrote in an internal employee message sighted by iTnews that the CIO role will now sit as part of the executive team as the organisation seeks to “embrace new technologies”.

“I’m excited to share an important appointment to the executive team (ET) that will help us to embrace new technologies as we transform our business to thrive in a rapidly changing digital era, and which supports my vision for AGL to lead the energy transition with technology at the core," he wrote.

In the message Nicks said “technology, digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI) are critical to connecting our customers to a sustainable future and as we transition to a lower-carbon energy portfolio”.

“In recognition of the importance technology plays in the future of AGL, and with [CFO Gary Brown] and the ET’s full support, the role of chief information officer will now sit on AGL’s ET, reporting to me.

“This not only recognises the critical role technology plays in our business, but it will also make sure we continue to place the correct focus and support to deliver on our strategy,” Nicks wrote.

Haddad was appointed to the role following a thorough internal and external recruitment process.

He was previously CIO at One NZ (formerly Vodafone New Zealand), where he “made significant contributions including stabilising technology platforms, leading the separation from Vodafone Group, and transforming the technology team's culture,” according to Nicks.

Nicks thanked interim AGL CIO Shaun Code” who has been leading the technology team as acting CIO since the beginning of August.”

“Shaun will continue to play a leading role in technology providing day-to-day support as Andrew gets to know the business, connect with teams, and relocates his family back to Melbourne," wrote Nicks.

“During this transition period, Andrew’s immediate focus will be on supporting our ambitious retail transformation program, which will significantly change the way we work and how we interact with our customers.”

Haddad also previously worked at NBN Co, where he held various general manager roles across an eight-year period.

He has extensive involvement working within the networking and telco industry, including with Uecomm and PowerTel.