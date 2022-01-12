Afterpay's $40 billion buyout by Block set to close after Spain nod

Australian buy now, pay later firm Afterpay said its US$29 billion (A$40 billion) buyout by payments firm Block, previously known as Square, has received approval from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

With this approval, the companies can now implement the deal, which would be Block's biggest to date and the largest buyout ever of an Australian firm.

Afterpay said the deal is likely to close on February 1.

Its shareholders had in December overwhelmingly voted in support of the deal - 99.79 percent of the proxy votes were cast in favor.

Block investors had approved the deal in early November.

Trading in Afterpay shares will be suspended on the Australian stock exchange on January 19, the company said in a statement.