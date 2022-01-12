Afterpay's $40 billion buyout by Block set to close after Spain nod

By on
Afterpay's $40 billion buyout by Block set to close after Spain nod

Making the deal fully unconditional.

Australian buy now, pay later firm Afterpay said its US$29 billion (A$40 billion) buyout by payments firm Block, previously known as Square, has received approval from the Bank of Spain, making the deal fully unconditional.

With this approval, the companies can now implement the deal, which would be Block's biggest to date and the largest buyout ever of an Australian firm.

Afterpay said the deal is likely to close on February 1.

Its shareholders had in December overwhelmingly voted in support of the deal - 99.79 percent of the proxy votes were cast in favor.

Block investors had approved the deal in early November.

Trading in Afterpay shares will be suspended on the Australian stock exchange on January 19, the company said in a statement.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
afterpay australia block bnpl buyout finance spain

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m

Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m
Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Victoria Police's digital chief departs
CBA uses Technology division formation to reshuffle some tech leaders

CBA uses Technology division formation to reshuffle some tech leaders

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?