AFP finally launches new investigation system

The Australian Federal Police has finally launched its updated investigation systems project which it expects will provide agents with a modern platform to conduct inquiries.

The AFP first searched for a replacement for its long-standing PROMIS case management system back in 2018 that would last for the next 10-to-15 years.

By 2020, the AFP partnered with the SAS Institute to develop the investigations management solution (IMS), which would be used by officers to document investigations and manage operational information and intelligence.

Releasing the new system to its workforce today, IMS is now the go-to platform for all strategic and long-term cases, and for in-depth investigations.

AFP assistant commissioner Nigel Ryan said that under the AFP's capability framework, delivering the IMS was a top priority for the force.

"The IMS supports Commissioner Reece Kershaw's intent to support the frontline, reduce red tape, and enhance partnerships with our Commonwealth, state and territory law enforcement and security partners," he said in a statement.

"It will enable AFP investigators to manage their investigations on a single platform, from receipt of a report or request through to generation of a brief of evidence and the finalisation of the investigation process.”

He said the IMS system is “robust” and reinforces the next generation of investigations case management capability; “one that reflects the AFP investigations doctrine, investigation standards and current practices.”

"From the outset, it has been paramount to have a technology platform that supports contemporary investigators' needs, from community policing to child exploitation, terrorism, criminal assets confiscation and complex, transnational, serious and organised crime," Ryan said.

"It also demonstrates the AFP as a leader in developing unique capabilities and exploiting advanced technology to support Australia's national interests.

“To put it simply, we have built a platform that will contribute to the safety and protection of all Australians."