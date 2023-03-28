AFP adds Latitude to data breach monitoring operation

By on
AFP adds Latitude to data breach monitoring operation

Which previously covered Optus and Medibank incidents.

The Australian Federal Police is expanding Operation Guardian, set up in the wake of the Optus data breach, to also monitor the internet for leaks of Latitude Financial data.

Operation Guardian is a joint effort between federal authorities and industry to protect the identity of people caught up in data breaches.

Though initially set up for Optus, it was later expanded to Medibank and now to Latitude Financial Group, which this week said over 14 million customer records were breached in a recent attack.

While acknowledging that “there is no evidence to date that the personal details of Latitude customers are available, or being sold on online or dark web forums”, the police saw value in formally monitoring for such occurrences.

“Operation Guardian is already working with public and private sector agencies to scour the internet and known criminal online sites to identify those who are attempting to buy or are selling personally identifiable information (PII),” the police said.

“Investigators will extend that protection to Latitude customers.

“The AFP will take immediate action - through disruption capability or charges - if individuals or groups are selling stolen personal information online.”

The operation’s work previously led to the prosecution of a Sydney man that tried to use leaked information to blackmail Optus customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
afpdata breachguardiansecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Latitude Financial breach passes 14 million records

Latitude Financial breach passes 14 million records
Impact of Latitude Financial cyber attack likely to spread

Impact of Latitude Financial cyber attack likely to spread
Gov flags possible tech sector liability for cyber security

Gov flags possible tech sector liability for cyber security
Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'

Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?