AFP adds Latitude to data breach monitoring operation

The Australian Federal Police is expanding Operation Guardian, set up in the wake of the Optus data breach, to also monitor the internet for leaks of Latitude Financial data.

Operation Guardian is a joint effort between federal authorities and industry to protect the identity of people caught up in data breaches.

Though initially set up for Optus, it was later expanded to Medibank and now to Latitude Financial Group, which this week said over 14 million customer records were breached in a recent attack.

While acknowledging that “there is no evidence to date that the personal details of Latitude customers are available, or being sold on online or dark web forums”, the police saw value in formally monitoring for such occurrences.

“Operation Guardian is already working with public and private sector agencies to scour the internet and known criminal online sites to identify those who are attempting to buy or are selling personally identifiable information (PII),” the police said.

“Investigators will extend that protection to Latitude customers.

“The AFP will take immediate action - through disruption capability or charges - if individuals or groups are selling stolen personal information online.”

The operation’s work previously led to the prosecution of a Sydney man that tried to use leaked information to blackmail Optus customers.