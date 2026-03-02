AFCA brings in ex-Beyond Bank CIO

By
Follow google news

As its inaugural chief technology officer.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has landed former Beyond Bank CIO Stevie-Ann Dovico as its inaugural chief technology officer.

AFCA brings in ex-Beyond Bank CIO

AFCA, which is the dispute resolution scheme for the financial services sector, said in a statement that it was facing record demand for its services, and needed to strengthen its expertise “so we can streamline our processes, make our service easier to use, and manage the sustained high volume of complaints.”

Dovico joins AFCA from Beyond Bank where she was CIO for a bit over two years.

She has also previously spent time at NAB, Westpac and BT Financial Group, the latter of which has been absorbed into Westpac's management arm.

AFCA cited her experience in “digital modernisation, data-led operations, cyber security, enterprise architecture, and cloud transformation within highly regulated environments” as potentially beneficial to its cause.

Dovico said in a statement that she is “excited to bring my experience in technology to an organisation that makes a genuine impact on people’s lives.”

“AFCA’s work is grounded in purpose, and there is a real opportunity to use technology to strengthen its services, improve accessibility and deliver better outcomes for the people who rely on us. 

“This is a chance to make a meaningful contribution,” she said.

iTnews understands that Dovico's remit covers technology, data, analytics and AI.

The authority's long-time chief information officer Patrick Williamson remains with the organisation in the same role.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
afcabeyond bankcioctofinancial servicestraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

How CBA unlocked 90 percent of its customer and transaction data

How CBA unlocked 90 percent of its customer and transaction data
Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover

Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover
Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI

Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI
CBA finds its first chief AI officer

CBA finds its first chief AI officer
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?