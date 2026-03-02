AFCA brings in ex-Beyond Bank CIO

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has landed former Beyond Bank CIO Stevie-Ann Dovico as its inaugural chief technology officer.

AFCA, which is the dispute resolution scheme for the financial services sector, said in a statement that it was facing record demand for its services, and needed to strengthen its expertise “so we can streamline our processes, make our service easier to use, and manage the sustained high volume of complaints.”

Dovico joins AFCA from Beyond Bank where she was CIO for a bit over two years.

She has also previously spent time at NAB, Westpac and BT Financial Group, the latter of which has been absorbed into Westpac's management arm.

AFCA cited her experience in “digital modernisation, data-led operations, cyber security, enterprise architecture, and cloud transformation within highly regulated environments” as potentially beneficial to its cause.

Dovico said in a statement that she is “excited to bring my experience in technology to an organisation that makes a genuine impact on people’s lives.”

“AFCA’s work is grounded in purpose, and there is a real opportunity to use technology to strengthen its services, improve accessibility and deliver better outcomes for the people who rely on us.

“This is a chance to make a meaningful contribution,” she said.

iTnews understands that Dovico's remit covers technology, data, analytics and AI.

The authority's long-time chief information officer Patrick Williamson remains with the organisation in the same role.