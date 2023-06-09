Adobe pushes Firefly AI into big business

By on
Adobe pushes Firefly AI into big business

Comes with financial indemnity for copyright challenges.

Adobe will offer Firefly, its artificial intelligence tool for generating images, to its large business customers, with financial indemnity for copyright challenges involving content made with the tools.

The move to include compensation comes amid a rise in lawsuits around the image data used in AI services from companies such as Stability AI and Midjourney that can generate imagery from just a few words of text.

Adobe earlier this year released a test version of Firefly, its own service which it says was created with legally safe image data.

Adobe said it will start offering Firefly to its corporate customers as part of Adobe Express, a tool aimed at helping business users who do not specialize in design to create images and documents.

In an effort to give those customers confidence, Adobe said it will offer indemnification for images created with the service, though the company did not give financial or legal details of how the program will work.

"We financially are standing behind all of the content that is produced by Firefly for use either internally or externally by our customers," Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, told Reuters.

Adobe said it will also let businesses customize the service by training it to use their own logos and products so that "when employees are creating content, it is literally within their brand guidelines," Still said.

Adobe also added AI-based features to its digital marketing tools.

Suman Basetty, senior director of AI products for Adobe Experience Cloud, said any user will be able to generate reports from data in the system by asking questions in natural language, such as asking to compare online and offline sales over a certain period in a certain region.

"Rather than someone going over and pulling the data for a time range and generating the report, now you can see it. This essentially democratizes the data across the enterprise," Basetty said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
adobeaifireflysoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook

Most Read Articles

Westpac sees 46 percent productivity gain from AI coding experiment

Westpac sees 46 percent productivity gain from AI coding experiment
Services Australia sharing password-crackers with Dept of Education

Services Australia sharing password-crackers with Dept of Education
Hackers use flaw in file transfer tool to steal data, researchers say

Hackers use flaw in file transfer tool to steal data, researchers say
Bunnings trials Zippedi robots in stores

Bunnings trials Zippedi robots in stores

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?