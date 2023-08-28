ADHA launches integration project

The Australian Digital Health Agency has launched a project to support the digital enablement of the aged care sector.

In an RFT published late July, the ADHA said it was seeking a project plan for software vendors “deemed successful for the second Aged Care Industry Offer”.

It’s part of the ADHA’s aged care industry enablement project, and in an early August statement, the agency explained the project is a response to two recommendations from the Aged Care Royal Commission.

“By facilitating the digital capture of residents' key health information, the Aged Care Transfer Summary will streamline the sharing of information when a resident transfers to an acute care setting, such as a hospital," it said.

The agency wants to increase the number of software products compliant with My Health Record.

The key function sought by the ADHA is that three new clinical document types – the reason a resident is transferred between facilities, their health summary, and their medication chart – are uploaded by residential facilities to My Health Record, to support the transition of

care of resident to an acute care setting.

That would give, for example, a hospital seamless access to the patient’s health history while in the aged care facility.

The agency is hoping to contract organisations that can “provide input to the development of solution design document[s] and technical specifications."

The ADHA said its focus is on clinical information systems and electronic medication management systems in aged care.