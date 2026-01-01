ACMA to tap CTO-as-a-service to help architect core modernisation

The Australian Communication and Media Authority’s (ACMA's) next chief technology officer will be brought in on an as-needed basis to provide input to a large-scale core modernisation program.

After seeking to assess the viability of tapping into a CTO-as-a-service arrangement at the end of last year, ACMA has now formally gone to market to find what will would effectively be an on-demand CTO.

“We are progressing a value for money assessment under a request for quotation, closing in March 2026,” an ACMA spokesperson confirmed to iTnews.

ACMA had a full-time CTO in Lyall Reid up until June of last year. Reid left to join ACT utility, Icon Water.

Its current technology leader is understood to be chief information and digital officer (CIDO) Chris Dale.

ACMA’s spokesperson said that the on-call CTO would report to Dale.

“ACMA is evaluating the use of an industry standard technology advisory service (CTO-as-a-service) to complement its internal leadership capabilities and to enable timely assessment and implementation of new technology,” the spokesperson said.

“It is envisaged the service will give the ACMA access to deeper, more contemporary and demand driven CTO-style insights and is seen as a strategic engagement reporting to the CIDO.”

In a procurement notice description, ACMA said the as-a-service CTO will “support the modernisation of its digital and ICT environment”, pointing to plans for potentially a large body of work.

“ACMA’s core systems and infrastructure are ageing, fragmented and increasingly misaligned with the agency’s strategic priorities and whole of government digital directions,” it stated.

“Although ACMA has strong technical delivery and operational teams, the agency requires strengthened enterprise level technology leadership to unify ICT decision making, improve strategic alignment, and drive coordinated modernisation.

“This includes uplift in digital investment planning, architecture governance, and overall technology oversight.”

ACMA added that it is looking for “strategic technology leadership, contemporary architecture governance, and guidance to ensure ICT investment delivers measurable business and regulatory outcomes.”