ACMA proposes digital ID for prepaid mobile SIM verification

By

Could broaden acceptance and use of credential.

Australian telcos could soon accept Digital ID to verify the identity of prepaid mobile phone users under a proposal floated by the Australian Communications Media Authority.

ACMA proposes digital ID for prepaid mobile SIM verification

If agreed, the move would allow telcos to accept a user’s digital ID, a government-backed digital wallet linked to verified credentials such as a driver’s licence or Medicare card, as a valid form of identity during SIM activation.

According to ACMA’s proposal, bringing digital ID into prepaid mobile onboarding could “help mitigate SIM-related fraud and reduce reliance on physical document check”.

Coming almost a year after the Digital ID Act came into effect, the move marks an early step toward broader adoption of the credential across Australian organisations.

The scheme aims to reduce the risk of data breaches involving ID information, as seen in recent cyber hacks, including Optus and Medibank.

The government pledged $288.1 million over four years in Budget 2024-25 to support the rollout of the scheme, starting with the public sector and extending to the private sector by December 2026.

In anticipation of this expansion, ACMA is seeking to clear the way for telcos to be able to adopt government-backed verification “without delay or the need for individual compliance plan approvals”.

Since 2017, Australian telcos have been required to verify the identity of a customer before activating a prepaid mobile service.

Users purchasing a prepaid mobile plan currently have to have their government-issued IDs validated using its document verification system (DVS), either in-person – for example, at an Australian Post office – or online.

ACMA’s consultation will close on October 25.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital idgovernmentidentitysecuritytelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus firewall upgrade behind 13-hour Triple Zero outage

Optus firewall upgrade behind 13-hour Triple Zero outage
Optus initiates change freeze on "network system"

Optus initiates change freeze on "network system"
Optus accused of low-effort, "inaccurate" outage notifications

Optus accused of low-effort, "inaccurate" outage notifications
AFP nabs alleged smisher targeting mobile phone customers

AFP nabs alleged smisher targeting mobile phone customers
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?