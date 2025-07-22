Accenture to train 30,000 staff on Anthropic's Claude

By
Follow google news

Strikes multi-year partnership to boost AI adoption.

 Accenture and Anthropic announced an expansion of their partnership through a new business group where around 30,000 of the consulting giant's employees will be trained on the AI startup's Claude model.

Accenture to train 30,000 staff on Anthropic's Claude

The tie-up reflects enterprise efforts across industries to upskill their workforce on artificial intelligence technologies, as companies look to boost productivity and streamline operations.

The move mirrors Accenture's deal with OpenAI, announced last week, where it would train hundreds of thousands of its IT workers on ChatGPT Enterprise and work to integrate the technology into workflows.

"Our new partnership means that tens of thousands of Accenture developers will be using Claude Code, making this our largest ever deployment," said Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei.

Consulting firms are racing to strengthen AI capabilities as clients expand the technology's use beyond chatbots to overhaul core operations and drive demand for packaged services like coding assistants, automated workflows, and multi-step task systems.

Accenture and Anthropic will also launch new joint offerings for regulated sectors such as financial services, health and life sciences, and the public sector - areas where AI adoption has lagged due to compliance and data-handling rules.

The consulting firm in September had unveiled a six-month US$865 million ($1.3 billion) restructuring to realign its workforce and operations as demand shifts toward digital and AI services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
accentureaianthropicclaudeemerging tech

Sponsored Whitepapers

The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point
How AI will deliver real business value
How AI will deliver real business value
The multicloud imperative
The multicloud imperative
Your multicloud advantage
Your multicloud advantage
The business value of Oracle Autonomous Database
The business value of Oracle Autonomous Database

Events

Most Read Articles

Charles Sturt University's new chatbot aims to be 'empathetic' 24/7

Charles Sturt University's new chatbot aims to be 'empathetic' 24/7
CBA finds its first chief AI officer

CBA finds its first chief AI officer
Meta to cut up to 30 percent of metaverse budget

Meta to cut up to 30 percent of metaverse budget
Virgin Australia, Wesfarmers strike OpenAI agreements

Virgin Australia, Wesfarmers strike OpenAI agreements
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?