Accenture to build NSW Police COPS proof-of-concept

Accenture has been given $3.5 million and six months to build a proof-of-concept solution for NSW Police's future core policing system.

The computerised operational policing system (COPS) is integral to the force's everyday operations. It facilitates logging of criminal incidents, intelligence gathering, and the issuance of charges, among other things.

But the 23-year-old ADABAS/Natural application has over 5000 green screens that make it difficult to use and access real-time operational reports.

The police agency's long-running efforts to modernise COPS kicked off in force in 2013 with $44.8 million in funding from the state government.

It had previously decided to split up the design and build elements of the massive program to reduce risk and impact on the organisation.

It appointed Deloitte in 2014 to lead the first bundle of work, which produced "functional design on a logical level" for the new platform.