Accenture snaps up cloud consultancy Olikka

By on
Adds staff to its 'cloud first' group.

Accenture has snapped up Melbourne-based cloud consultancy Olikka for an undisclosed sum, continuing an acquisitive trend over the past year-and-a-half.

Olikka brings dozens of AWS and Azure certifications to Accenture as well as capabilities in Windows on AWS. It has approximately 50 full-time employees.

The consultancy has been involved in projects with the likes of RACV, Sensis, Treasury Wine Estates, Transurban and Queensland Rail.

Accenture said Olikka’s team “will further enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, a multi-service group providing the full stack of cloud services to help clients across every industry become cloud-first businesses.”

It is powered globally by around 70,000 professionals and $3 billion of investment over the next three years, according to Accenture.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

