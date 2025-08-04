Accenture picks up $51.7m deal for My Health Record transition

Contracted until June 2026.

The federal government has awarded Accenture a further $51.7 million to support the continued operation of My Health Record during the transition away from its long-held infrastructure services contract.

The new deal, published on Austender on August 1, sees the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) retain Accenture for “national infrastructure services during transition” through to June 2026, with an optional extension to June 2027.

Accenture has served as the National Infrastructure Operator (NIO) since 2012, overseeing core systems including My Health Record under contracts now totalling $788 million.

The original contract has been extended twice, with subsequent agreements signed in 2019 and 2022, both via limited tender without open market competition.

The most recent three-year contract, valued at $141 million, officially expired on June 30 2025.

In early July, ADHA told iTnews that a transition contract would be put in place to “maintain the safe, reliable operation and maintenance of My Health Record”, though details were not published until this week.

The contract’s publication coincides with the launch of a long-anticipated open tender for the future management of My Health Record, which sees the agency consolidate its application support and maintenance work with its API Gateway into a single procurement.

The agency said the new procurement forms part of a “comprehensive transformation to modernise Australia’s digital health infrastructure.”

In an announcement, ADHA said that new service providers will be “supported by a transition contract with the incumbent supplier”.

“This is a critical underpinning as the agency moves towards modernised national digital health infrastructure products and services that, together, provide real-time access to health information for Australians and care teams,” it said in a statement.

