ACCC, Treasury reshuffle CDR leadership

The ACCC's consumer data right chief Paul Franklin has resigned after almost three-and-a-half years, and will finish up mid next month.

Franklin wrote in a LinkedIn post that he did not yet have another role lined up.

An ACCC spokesperson told iTnews that recent interim CEO of the Australian Energy Regulator Kathie Standen will take over Franklin’s role as executive general manager of the CDR at the commission.

Franklin wrote that "delivering the ACCC’s part in the consumer data right has been a genuine privilege and a highlight of my career to date."

“Over more than three years I have been honoured to ... develop new capabilities to plan, design, build and run the technology solutions that support consumer data sharing and support participants," he wrote.

“Now is a good time for me to move on to my next challenge.”

Franklin has extensive experience across the finance sector, and has previously worked at NAB, the Commonwealth Bank and the Australian Payments Network.

CDR Treasury changes

The month of May will also see Treasury first assistant secretary Kate O’Rourke become first assistant secretary of Treasury’s small and family business division.

In a CDR newsletter, O’Rourke announced the leadership change, with James Kelly to assume leadership of the Treasury's work on the consumer data right (CDR).

“It has been incredibly satisfying to witness the successful implementation of the CDR in the banking and energy sectors, and to see the CDR ecosystem grow to what it is today," O'Rourke said.

“Seeing how the CDR has been embraced by industry has been truly inspiring, and it's exciting to think about the potential that lies ahead."

A Treasury spokesperson told iTnews O’Rourke’s new position “entails providing policy advice to government and other portfolios on small and family business issues and delivering initiatives to assist the government develop a competitive and productive environment for small and family businesses.”

O’Rourke will report to the Treasury’s deputy secretary of revenue, small business and housing group, Diane Brown.