ACCC tackles Big Tech's digital services sprawl

By on
ACCC tackles Big Tech's digital services sprawl

Looks at lock-in.

Australia's competition watchdog is set to examine the ever-expanding ecosystems of Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, and the extent to which they are locking up more of a consumer’s online activity.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has launched a month-long consultation with an issues paper [pdf] outlining the ways ecosystem expansion might harm consumers.

Chair Gina Cass-Gottleib said growing consumer and business reliance on large platforms’ products made it “crucial we examine how these companies are expanding their reach”.

The ACCC said platforms “continue to invest heavily across different sectors and technologies, creating a web of interconnected products and services.”

While different platforms have chosen different sectors as their investment targets, the ACCC notes their reach can stretch into sectors as disparate as AI, virtual reality, virtual assistants, education health and fitness, media, the internet of things, gaming, cloud, and financial technology.

As well as wrapping up a huge amount of users’ online lives under a single company’s services, the breadth of the ecosystems presents a barrier to new entrants, the ACCC said. 

A provider like Google, Apple, or Amazon could, for example, make life hard for a new entrant by restricting interoperability of their services, to create a “less seamless experience” with services outside their ecosystem.

“Interconnected products, like smart home devices and cloud storage solutions, can provide consumers with a seamless experience that simplifies everyday tasks, but it’s important that competition and consumers are not harmed as digital platforms invest across different sectors and technologies and expand their reach,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

Other anti-competitive behaviours the ACCC wants to hear about include bundling, tying, self-preferencing, or cutting pre-installation deals with other companies such as hardware providers.

The report will also look at platforms’ “problematic data practices” and “excessive or undisclosed data collection”, covered by undesirable “take-it-or-leave-it” terms of use.

Submissions are open until April 5.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccalphabetamazonapplefacebookgooglemetamicrosoftsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Atlassian to cut "around 500" jobs

Atlassian to cut "around 500" jobs
Westpac joins CBA in checking payment details

Westpac joins CBA in checking payment details
CBA and ANZ explore conversational AI use cases

CBA and ANZ explore conversational AI use cases
NAB deploys in-app calling

NAB deploys in-app calling

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?