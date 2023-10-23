ACCC backs emergency mobile roaming

By

Also calls for tower access regulation update.

The ACCC has released the final report of its regional mobile infrastructure Inquiry, prompting the government to announce a scoping study into requiring carriers to support emergency roaming during natural disasters.

ACCC backs emergency mobile roaming

The report [pdf] was handed to the government on June 30, and made recommendations substantially similar to those made in the ACCC’s preliminary report issued in April [pdf].

The ACCC said facilities access regulation should be reviewed, with a view to creating a facilities access code to encourage greater sharing of mobile towers.

Telstra and Optus are cited in the report as supporting emergency roaming arrangements.

In responding to the report, the government has singled out temporary roaming as its first action item.

In a statement, minister for communications Michelle Rowland and minister for emergency management Murray Watt supported the proposal.

The scoping study would need to address issues such as technical and commercial issues, and the risk of congestion on whichever carrier’s network had to accept an influx of roaming traffic in a disaster.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will work with carriers on the study, with a report due by March 2024.

Tower regulation obsolete, regulator says

In the report, the ACCC said the carriers’ sale of their mobile infrastructure means the facilities access code it administers is no longer “fit for purpose”.

That’s because the code covers the three carriers, not the tower owners – Indara, which now operates towers acquired from Optus; Wavecomm (TPG), and Telstra’s Amplitel subsidiary.

ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said the arrangements “created a strong bilateral contractual relationship between the old owner and the new owner, which can create restrictions and impact whether infrastructure sharing options are pursued.”

Other issues raised in the report include Telstra’s ongoing regional advantage as a barrier to improving services away from metropolitan areas; and service quality issues in regional Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccoptustelco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co is now upgrading 5000 premises a week to FTTP

NBN Co is now upgrading 5000 premises a week to FTTP
NBN Co gets green light for new pricing, service standards

NBN Co gets green light for new pricing, service standards
China issues IPv6 requirement for router makers

China issues IPv6 requirement for router makers
Netflix may hike prices after success of password-sharing crackdown

Netflix may hike prices after success of password-sharing crackdown

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?