ACCC accuses Microsoft of misleading 2.7 million Australians over M365 fees

By
Follow google news

Alleges customers weren't told they could opt out of Copilot.

Microsoft is accused by the competition watchdog of misleading 2.7 million of its Australian customers about pricing options for its Microsoft 365 plans after bundling its AI agent Copilot into subscriptions.

ACCC accuses Microsoft of misleading 2.7 million Australians over M365 fees

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) commenced legal action against Microsoft in the NSW Federal Court.

The company allegedly misled customers to think they were required to pay extra for Copilot, when an option not to use Copilot and avoid the additional charges was available.

The ACCC alleges that from late October last year, Microsoft told customers on auto-renewing subscription plans that the only way to keep using M365 was to accept the extra costs, or otherwise cancel their service.

The commission alleges Microsoft deliberately concealed a classic subscription option that would have allowed customers to continue using the software without paying extra.

This, the ACCC alleged, "minimised the number of consumers opting out of AI integration and increased pricing."

Citing blogs that Microsoft published late last year and emails that it sent to its customers in January, the ACCC said the software maker told customers it would hike up price of its customers’ annual software subscriptions for Microsoft 365 Personal edition by $50 to cover the cost of Copilot.

According to the ACCC, in April, seven days before their customers subscription plans were due to renew, Microsoft sent another email which said:

“We want to let you know about a change to the amount of your next payment. Unless you cancel two days before Saturday, April 19 2025, we’ll charge AUD 159.00 including taxes every year… We’ll tell you if this price ever changes.

"Cancel any time to stop future charges or change how you pay by managing your subscription in your Microsoft account."

Microsoft then automatically charged the customers without making them aware the cheaper option was available, the ACCC said.

iTnews contacted Microsoft Australia for comment.

The ACCC said it would be seeking “penalties, injunctions, declarations, consumer redress, and costs”.

It did not disclose the size of the penalty it would be seeking from the court however, under Australian law, the maximum penalty for each breach is the greater of $50 million or triple the financial benefit from the conduct.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccaiconsumer protectioncopilotfederal courtmicrosoftmicrosoft 365software

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

David Jones eyes AI super-agent opportunity

David Jones eyes AI super-agent opportunity
National photo licence recognition system set to go live in 2025

National photo licence recognition system set to go live in 2025
Westpac looks to broad AI integration within the business bank

Westpac looks to broad AI integration within the business bank
Federal Court to move CourtPath into Azure

Federal Court to move CourtPath into Azure
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?