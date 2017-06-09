ACCAN receives five-year funding extension

The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) has survived its latest review, securing government funding to operate through to 2022.

The government raised the prospect of not renewing its funding of ACCAN – about $2 million a year – last October. One option on the table was to stop funding such advocacy groups altogether.

Australia’s telcos used the review to criticise the level of engagement that ACCAN had with industry.

ACCAN will have to commit to greater consultation with industry as part of its new funding commitment.

There will also be changes to the way ACCAN conducts research, though it retains some funding for that purpose; one of the options being canvassed was to strip it of the need to perform research, and centralise the work under the government’s own Bureau of Communications Research (BCR).

The main change is that it must keep the various government agencies that handle communications matters aware of potential research activities to avoid any duplication of effort.

ACCAN welcomed the funding announcement and said in a statement it would work to make the required changes.