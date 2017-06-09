ACCAN receives five-year funding extension

By on
ACCAN receives five-year funding extension

Survives review relatively unscathed.

The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) has survived its latest review, securing government funding to operate through to 2022.

The government raised the prospect of not renewing its funding of ACCAN – about $2 million a year – last October. One option on the table was to stop funding such advocacy groups altogether.

Australia’s telcos used the review to criticise the level of engagement that ACCAN had with industry.

ACCAN will have to commit to greater consultation with industry as part of its new funding commitment.

There will also be changes to the way ACCAN conducts research, though it retains some funding for that purpose; one of the options being canvassed was to strip it of the need to perform research, and centralise the work under the government’s own Bureau of Communications Research (BCR).

The main change is that it must keep the various government agencies that handle communications matters aware of potential research activities to avoid any duplication of effort.

ACCAN welcomed the funding announcement and said in a statement it would work to make the required changes.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accan government review telco/isp

Most Read Articles

Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack

Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack
ANZ Bank taps ex-IBM CIO Jeff Smith for agile advice

ANZ Bank taps ex-IBM CIO Jeff Smith for agile advice
Why hackers learn to pick locks

Why hackers learn to pick locks
Optus will pay back customers shortchanged on promos

Optus will pay back customers shortchanged on promos
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?