ABC drops Salesforce for Braze

By
In bid to boost audience engagement.

Australia’s public broadcaster has switched its email marketing infrastructure from Salesforce to Braze with the aim of improving audience engagement

The ABC revealed that it’s undergoing a transition from Salesforce Marketing Cloud to Braze in its 2024-2025 annual report [pdf].

The move followed a "comprehensive" review of its marketing technology infrastructure.  

The ABC had been using Salesforce since 2017.

“This platform upgrade is expected to deliver significant improvements in audience targeting, personalisation, operational efficiency and automated campaign delivery at scale,” the national public broadcaster wrote. 

The move to Braze is intended to improve the broadcaster's reach and the discoverability of content and is part of a “broader digital transformation” at the ABC. 

A spokesperson for the ABC told Digital Nation that the transition in marketing platform reflects a need to improve the organisation's targeting, personalisation and automation capabilities.  

“Our teams will now build and deploy audience communications via email, onsite, and third-party platforms, and drive operational efficiencies with reduced technical support needs,” the spokesperson told Digital Nation. 

“ABC teams are planning the transition carefully to ensure continuity of service and to maximise the benefits of the new platform once implementation begins.” 

The transition is expected to be complete in Q2 2026. 

