7-Eleven Australia to deploy computer vision in some stores

7-Eleven Australia is set to deploy a computer vision-based system by startup Grabango in a selection of stores that will remove the need for customers to purchase items at a specific point-of-sale.

The convenience store chain said the project uses AI to let its shoppers skip the register.

The business plans to deploy the system, tied to an updated customer app titled My 7-Eleven App Pay and Go 2.0 - in 10 stores by the end of 2024.

Grabango uses computer vision and machine learning to monitor a product's location regardless of whether the item is on a shelf, placed in someone’s basket or with a shopper leaving the store.

The technology sits above the allocated shopping area running machine learning algorithms and doesn’t require the use of lasers or facial recognition, nor for the customer to self-scan the product they want to buy via their device.

7-Eleven Australia general manager for technology and strategy Stephen Eyears said the current app allows customers scan their items, use petrol stations and complete transaction through the app.

“The enhancement the team is working with Grabango to develop will make it even more convenient for our customers who choose to pay with the 'Pay and Go' feature as they won’t need to scan merchandise items individually," he said.

The Grabango partnership, he said, “follows on from our launch of Australia’s first cashless and cardless convenience store in 2019, and the national rollout of pay and go solutions into all of our stores nationally earlier this year”.

Eyears added the 7-Eleven stores will continue to offer traditional payment options in the majority of stores.

“Providing customers with the right products and services relevant to their needs across physical and digital environments is crucial," Eyears said.

“For the customer, the experience needs to be seamless, and for our store teams, digital touchpoints need to be simple for them to activate in store; and save them time they can use to add value to our customers.

“We are committed to continually investing in our digital landscape for the benefit of our customers,” Eyears said.