2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards now open

The iTnews Benchmark Awards are now open for 2026, giving IT leaders and their teams a platform and recognition for the innovation and value they are delivering for their organisations, industries and customers.

The awards offer participants a chance to celebrate the remarkable contributions of their technology teams to their organisation’s success.

Past Winners

Last year's award recipients included prominent organisations such as Ventia, Seven West Media, NBN Co, National Rugby League, IRONMAN 4x4, Beyond Bank, ANZ Banking Group, Ramsay Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Uniting Care Queensland. The full photo gallery from last year's awards night can be found here.

Award Categories

Federal Government - Projects or technology leadership in federal government departments or agencies that resulted in either internal efficiencies or improved citizen services.

State Government - Projects or technology leadership in state government departments or agencies that resulted in either internal efficiencies or improved citizen services.

Local Government - Projects or technology leadership in local governments that resulted in either internal efficiencies or improved citizen services.

Education – Projects or technology leadership in or for educational institutions at all levels – from childcare to university to adult education – that delivered either internal efficiency or better experiences and outcomes for students.

Health - Projects or technology leadership in any organisation that delivered health services which demonstrably improved staff productivity and/or service delivery to patients.

Finance (& Professional services) -Projects or technology leadership in participants in the financial services industries that either improved internal operations or resulted in improved products and/or service delivery to corporate or retail customers.

Industrial & Energy – Projects or technology leadership in any organisation in the Industrial (manufacturing, construction, transport and logistics) and energy, (energy, utilities and electricity) sectors that has delivered better experiences or outcomes for customers.

Not For Profit -Projects or technology leadership in NFPs that demonstrate the vital role that information technology plays in modern not-for-profit organisations, enabling improved service delivery to clients, enhanced fundraising capabilities, and increased efficiency.

Retail – Projects or technology leadership in retailers that delivered internal efficiencies, innovation, customer engagement, sustainability and/or operational efficiency.

Telecommunications & Media – Projects or technology leadership in telcos and media that demonstrate innovation, network advancement, customer experience enhancement, and technological excellence.

One project entered in these categories will be selected as The Australian Technology Project of the Year.

One person in these categories will be selected as The Australian Technology Leader of the Year.

Submission Deadline

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, December 5, 2025. We encourage you to start preparing your submission now!

Click here to start your submission for the project awards.

Click here to enter the technology leader awards.

Awards Ceremony

The winners will be celebrated at a gala dinner and conference on March 27, 2026, at Doltone House, Hyde Park, Sydney.