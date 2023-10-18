2024 iTnews Benchmark Awards are now open

The iTnews Benchmark Awards are back for 2024, honouring Australia’s most successful and impactful IT projects.

For over a decade, the awards have given organisations an opportunity to gain recognition for ambition, innovation and the value they have delivered to government, industry and customers.

The awards also provide participants with the opportunity to celebrate their technology teams' extraordinary contributions to their organisation’s success.

Awards alumni includes the likes of Department of Home Affairs, ATO, Transport for NSW, Lifeline Australia, ACT Health, eHealth NSW, Suncorp, and Commonwealth Bank.

This year’s award categories include;

Best Federal Government Project

Best State Government Project

Best Local Government Project

Best Education Project

Best Health Project

Best Finance (and professional services) Project

Best Energy, Utilities and Electricity Project

Best Primary Industries (agriculture, farming, fishing, forestry and mining) Project

Best Retail Project

Best Telecommunications and Media Project

One project will be selected as Australian Technology Project of the Year.

Entries close at 11pm December Thursday December 14, 2023, so we encourage you to begin preparing your entry now!

The Benchmark awards will be celebrated at a gala dinner and conference on March 13 2024 at Doltone House, Hyde Park, Sydney.