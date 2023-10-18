2024 iTnews Benchmark Awards are now open

Honouring Australia’s most successful and impactful IT projects.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards are back for 2024, honouring Australia’s most successful and impactful IT projects.

2024 iTnews Benchmark Awards are now open

For over a decade, the awards have given organisations an opportunity to gain recognition for ambition, innovation and the value they have delivered to government, industry and customers.

The awards also provide participants with the opportunity to celebrate their technology teams' extraordinary contributions to their organisation’s success.

Awards alumni includes the likes of Department of Home Affairs, ATO, Transport for NSW, Lifeline Australia, ACT Health, eHealth NSW, Suncorp, and Commonwealth Bank.

This year’s award categories include;

  • Best Federal Government Project 
  • Best State Government Project 
  • Best Local Government Project
  • Best Education Project 
  • Best Health Project
  • Best Finance (and professional services) Project
  • Best Energy, Utilities and Electricity Project
  • Best Primary Industries (agriculture, farming, fishing, forestry and mining) Project
  • Best Retail Project
  • Best Telecommunications and Media Project

One project will be selected as Australian Technology Project of the Year.

Entries close at 11pm December Thursday December 14, 2023, so we encourage you to begin preparing your entry now! 

The Benchmark awards will be celebrated at a gala dinner and conference on March 13 2024 at Doltone House, Hyde Park, Sydney.

The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business

