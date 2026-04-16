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AISA Women in Cyber Security Summit, sponsored by Infoblox
Event highlights and vox pop interviews in partnership with Infoblox
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AISA Women in Cyber Security Summit, sponsored by Infoblox
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Uplifting security in the Indo Pacific
iTnews partnered with Infoblox for the AISA and Hemisphere East Women in Cyber Security Summit in Canberra and spoke to attendees about the importance of diversity in cyber.
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Infoblox champions change for women in cyber
iTnews partnered with Infoblox for the AISA and Hemisphere East Women in Cyber Security Summit in Canberra and spoke to attendees about the importance of diversity in cyber. Hear from Scott Morris, Managing Director Australia & New Zealand at Infoblox about how Infoblox champions change for women in cyber.
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