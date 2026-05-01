Benchmark Awards 2026

Event highlights and vox pop interviews from iTnews' flagship awards program

Building excellence centres

iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about Building Excellence Centres.
Modernising legacy at speed
Modernising legacy at speed
iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about modernising legacy at speed.
Compressing software lifecycles
Compressing software lifecycles
iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about compressing software lifecycles.
AI scales technical teams
AI scales technical teams
iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about how AI is transforming team capabilities.
AI legacy modernisation
AI legacy modernisation
iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about AI Legacy Modernisation.

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