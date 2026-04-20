Benchmark Awards 2026

Event highlights and vox pop interviews from iTnews' flagship awards program

AI scales technical teams

iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about how AI is transforming team capabilities.
AI legacy modernisation
AI legacy modernisation
iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about AI Legacy Modernisation.

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