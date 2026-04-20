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Benchmark Awards 2026
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Benchmark Awards 2026
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AI scales technical teams
iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about how AI is transforming team capabilities.
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AI legacy modernisation
iTnews 2026 Benchmark Awards proudly sponsored by PhoenixDX. Hear from Pedro Carrilho, Managing Director & Founder at PhoenixDX about AI Legacy Modernisation.
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