Youi Insurance's chief digital and information officer Loren Fisher left in April 2022 after four years, to take on the CIO role at The Lottery Corporation, which was created from the demerger of Tabcorp. Fisher's "broad IT experience, and [Youi] role balancing the needs of a high performing cross-functional technology team with regular direct communication with the board and regulators, made her a stand-out candidate" for the new role.