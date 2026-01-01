In pictures: The 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards winners

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Announcing the 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists

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In pictures: The 2025 iTnews Benchmark Security Awards winners

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2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards now open

2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards now open

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