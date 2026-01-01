In pictures: The 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards winners
All the winning teams and technology leaders.
on Mar 27 2026 6:13AM
All the winners of the 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards.
The University of Sydney won the overall technology project of the year award, in addition to taking home Best Education Technology project award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Joshua Roberts and Jim Cook (both The University of Sydney), Ry Crozier (iTnews).
L-R Kurt Brissett (Built.) and Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews).
Built.'s Kurt Brissett was named overall technology leader of the year, in addition to taking out the Industrial & Energy technology leader award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Kurt Brissett (Built.), Ry Crozier (iTnews)
Stroke Foundation's Roland Estrella won the Not for Profit technology leader award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Roland Estrella (Stroke Foundation), Andrew Colley (iTnews).
Uniting NSW.ACT won the best not for profit technology project award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Adele Goh, Jowe Esguerra, Andrew Dome (all Uniting), Andrew Colley (iTnews).
Strandbags' John Khoury won the retail technology leader award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), John Khoury (Strandbags), Daniel Weatherhead (UST).
Woolworths won the best retail technology project award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Angelo Clayton, Danny Matar (both Woolworths), Simon Mar (Freshworks).
Built.'s Kurt Brissett won the Industrial & Energy technology leader award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Kurt Brissett (Built.), Dean Millhouse (Interactive).
BAE Systems' Michael Salas was Highly Commended in the Industrial & Energy technology leader category. L-R Fusun Ozhan and Michael Salas, both from BAE Systems.
Suntory Oceania took home the award for the best Industrial & Energy technology project. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Matthew Dixon, Barbara Ciancio, Richard Ellis, Cameron Berkman (all Suntory Oceania), Juan Martin (PhoenixDX).
Endeavour Energy was Highly Commended in the Industrial & Energy project category.
HLB Mann Judd's Graham Regan won the finance technology leader award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Graham Regan (HLB Mann Judd), Steve Beards (Dynatrace).
Westpac won the best finance technology project award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Wayne Bonnet, Anthony Paine (both Westpac), Charles Harb (Conga)
Bankwest was Highly Commended in the finance technology project of the year category.
HBF Health's Sanjeev Gupta won the healthcare technology leader award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Sanjeev Gupta (HBF Health), Jason Pollock (techpartner.news).
Hume Rural Health Alliance took home the best healthcare technology project award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Udani Aththanayake, Leanne Cecchin (both Hume Rural Health Alliance), Luis Paves (Delinea).
The Education technology leader award went to Joshua Roberts, Executive Director of Digital Sydney at The University of Sydney. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Joshua Roberts (The University of Sydney), Danielle De Laine (Versent)
The University of Sydney won the Best Education Technology project award. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Jim Cook (The University of Sydney), William Maher (techpartner.news)
Tracy Whitelaw of the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) won the government technology leader award. L-R Steve Smith (Civica), Tracy Whitelaw (LGAQ), Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews).
Australia Post's Michael McNamara was Highly Commended in the government technology leader category. Australia Post's Ruby Wolff accepted the award on Michael's behalf.
Australian Taxation Office (ATO) won the Best Federal government technology project. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Peter Walker and Cat Pham (both ATO), Cameron Curtis (NRI).
Department for Education South Australia won the Best State Government technology project. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Daniel Hughes, Simon Chapman, Rebecca Webner, Cody Little (all Department for Education), Cameron Curtis (NRI).
WaterNSW was Highly Commended in the Best State Government technology project category.
City of Sydney won the Best Local Government Technology Project. L-R Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Dr Tom Gao (City of Sydney), Cameron Curtis (NRI).
All the winners of the 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards.