In Pictures: Thales financial services CORIE roundtable
A selection of photos from a recent iTnews executive roundtable lunch at the Park Hyatt in Sydney.
on Jun 27 2025 2:55PM
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Thales focused on the Australian Council of Financial Regulators' CORIE framework. Delegates learnt more about CORIE and how financial institutions can utilise threat intelligence within the framework to simulate real-world attacks and proactively address potential cyber threats.
(L-R) Sam Baidya (Thales), Jonathan Woods (QBE), Matt Osborne (QBE), Andy Zollo (Thales) and Braam Broodryk (CBA)
(L-R) Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Erick Reyes (Thales), Tom Greening (Thales) and Arthur van der Merwe (ASIC)
(L-R) Paula Guagliardo (PSK Financial Services), Arthur van der Merwe (ASIC), Luke Dehaan (iTnews) and Antonia Athos (PSK Financial)
(L-R) Ivan Wong (Rest), Luke Raines (Challenger) and Tom Greening (Thales)
Sam Baidya (Thales)
Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
Mallika Sathi (Mastercard)
Jemma Hakobyan (Clearstream Australia)
Matt Osborne (QBE)
Braam Broodryk (CBA)
Paula Guagliardo (PSK Financial)
Anthonia Athos (PSK Financial)
Jonathan Woods (QBE)
Arthur van der Merwe (ASIC)
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Thales focused on the Australian Council of Financial Regulators' CORIE framework. Delegates learnt more about CORIE and how financial institutions can utilise threat intelligence within the framework to simulate real-world attacks and proactively address potential cyber threats.