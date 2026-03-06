In Pictures: Securing AI agents and NHIs - Saviynt Melbourne roundtable
A selection of photos from a recent iTnews roundtable lunch at Society restaurant in Melbourne.
on Mar 6 2026 12:12PM
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Saviynt focused on securing non-human identities and AI agents at enterprise scale. Delegates shared practical approaches for managing this fast-emerging frontier of identity.
(L-R) Ciaran Louglin (V/Line) and James Ross (Saviynt)
(L-R) Ed Messina (Monash) and Jason Hargenrader (Treasury Wine Estates)
Sheetal Kumar (Saviynt)
Ada Aydin (Melbourne Park)
Joiraj Natrajan (ANZ Bank)
Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
James Ross (Saviynt)
Nupur Goyal (Saviynt)
Nigel Hedges (Chemist Warehouse)
Elizabeth Wilson (Department of Education Victoria)
Ciaran Loughlin (V/Line)
Con Pazios (EBOS Group)
Ed Messina (Monash)
Vibhuti Sinha (Saviynt)
Vijay Chaudhari (Saviynt)
(L-R) Hayden Fung (Bendigo Bank) and Yaso Addanki (AGL)
