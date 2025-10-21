In Pictures: Saviynt securing non-human identities roundtable
A selection of photos from a recent iTnews executive roundtable lunch at Aerial restaurant in Melbourne.
on Oct 21 2025 12:49PM
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Saviynt focused on security non-human identities at enterprise scale. Delegates shared practical approaches for managing this fast-emerging frontier of identity.
George Pithoulas (Saviynt)
Luke Dehaan (iTnews)
(L-R) Ben Lester (St John of God Health Care), Leigh Doddy and George Pithoulas (Saviynt)
Ben Lester (St John of God Health Care)
Igor Aleksenitser (Toll)
Tracy Davenport (nbn)
Vijay Krishnan (Unisuper)
John O'Driscoll (Medibank)
(L-R) Kuanysh Batyrbekov (ANZ), Sam Sala (RACV) and Leigh Doddy (Saviynt)
(L-R) Tracy Davenport (nbn), Tharaka Perera (Estia Health), Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews) and Igor Aleksenitser (Toll)
Ian Melton (Autoleague)
Kuanysh Batyrbekov (ANZ)
