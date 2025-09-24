In Pictures: NEXTDC & Vocus AI infrastructure roundtable in Sydney
A selection of photos from a recent iTnews executive roundtable lunch at ARIA restaurant in Sydney.
on Sep 24 2025 9:25AM
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by NEXTDC and Vocus focused on modernising infrastructure for the AI era. Delegates discussed how organisations are rethinking their data and network strategies to support emerging AI workloads.
(L-R) Derek Paterson (NEXTDC), Matt Duckworth (MetLife) and Andrew Brain (Seven West Media)
(L-R) Derek Paterson (NEXTDC) and Jo Gurry (NAB)
(L-R) Elizabeth Gallagher (Vocus), Samuel Parker (Worldline), Patrick Clancy (Vocus) and Vinay Lopes (HSBC)
Jemma Hakobyan (Clearstream Australia)
Jo Gurry (NAB)
Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
Elizabeth Gallagher (Vocus)
Vinay Lopes (HSBC)
Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
Roger Samuel (Jefferies)
Matt Duckworth (MetLife)
Stephen Parker (Worldline)
Patrick Clancy (Vocus)
Derek Patterson (NEXTDC)
Andrew Brain (Seven West Media)
Jemma Hakobyan (Clearstream Australia)
Gijo Varghese (Endeavour Energy)
(L-R) Chris Losco (NEXTDC) and Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
(L-R) Jo Gurry (NAB), Roger Samuel (Jefferies) and Derek Paterson (NEXTDC)
Jo Gurry (NAB)
Gijo Varghese (Endeavour Energy)
Chris Losco (NEXTDC)
