In Pictures: NEXTDC & Vocus AI infrastructure roundtable
A selection of photos from a recent iTnews executive roundtable lunch at Society Restaurant in Melbourne.
on Sep 18 2025 4:24PM
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by NEXTDC and Vocus focused on modernising infrastructure for the AI era. Delegates discussed how organisations are rethinking their data and network strategies to support emerging AI workloads.
(L-R) Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews) and Daisy Wong (Medibank)
(L-R) Derek Paterson (NEXTDC) and Suzanne Soares (Healthscope)
Cesar Gonzalez (Silverchain)
(L-R) Daisy Wong (Medibank) and Maria Paz (Epworth Health)
(L-R) Cesar Gonzalez (Silverchain), Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews), Salman Khan (Bupa) and Paul Bullock (Vocus)
(L-R) Salman Khan (Bupa) and Paul Bullock (Vocus)
Pushkar Mishra (NAB)
(L-R) Bruce Griffin (Wesfarmers Health)
Derek Paterson (NEXTDC)
(L-R) Samuel Campbell (Eastern Health), Patrick Clancy (Vocus) and Rob Stocker (Orica)
(L-R) Andres Machado and Ryan Tan (IAG)
