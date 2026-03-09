In Pictures: Kinetic IT & ServiceNow AI-powered service management roundtable
A selection of photos from a recent iTnews roundtable breakfast at O'Bar and Dining in Sydney.
on Mar 9 2026 11:06AM
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Kinetic IT and ServiceNow explored how AI-powered service management can unify service eco-systems, automate workflow, and create a seamless end-to-end service experience.
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Kinetic IT and ServiceNow explored how AI-powered service management can unify service eco-systems, automate workflow, and create a seamless end-to-end service experience.
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Kinetic IT and ServiceNow explored how AI-powered service management can unify service eco-systems, automate workflow, and create a seamless end-to-end service experience.
Jihad Zein (Toll Group)
Lara Vandersluis (Kinetic IT)
Francis Mason (Ausgrid)
Phillip Good (Essential Energy)
Hugh Creighton (ServiceNow)
(L-R) Riyaz Sameem (DPV Health) and Jihad Zein (Toll Group)
Riyaz Sameem (DPV Health)
Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews)
Sossan Taha (Mission Australia)
(L-R) Francis Mason (Ausgrid) and Phillip Good (Essential Energy)
Gemma Williams (Sydney Airport)
Dan Spada (Kinetic IT)
This iTnews executive roundtable lunch, sponsored by Kinetic IT and ServiceNow explored how AI-powered service management can unify service eco-systems, automate workflow, and create a seamless end-to-end service experience.