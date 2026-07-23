In pictures: iTnews State of Data & AI Launch Sydney

iTnews' deputy general manager Velvet-Belle Templeman opens this year's State of Data & AI event at the NEXTDC data centre in Sydney.
The first panel discussion, Scaling AI, included Tristan Cox (Workato), Rolee Satyam (Tyro Payments) and Iyan Barry (Safe Places for Children)
(L-R) Tristan Cox (Workato), Rolee Satyam (Tyro Payments).
An auditorium of data and AI leaders attend the iTnews State of Data & AI report launch for 2026.
Another of the panel discussions was on data sovereignty and compliance. (L-R) Enrico Conte (IMB Bank), Andrea Farrell (REA Group), Derek Paterson (NEXTDC), Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews).
A third panel discussion on the day focused on agentic AI, featuring (L-R) Tim Roberts (HSBC), Ashish Khurana (Transurban) and Velvet-Belle Templeman (iTnews).
Asking questions of the panellists at the iTnews State of Data & AI report launch for 2026.
Networking at the iTnews State of Data & AI report launch for 2026.
Cesar Gonzalez (Woolworths), Andrea Farrell (REA Group), Rolee Satyam (Tyro Payments), and Lalitha Seshadri (Sydney Airport).
Andrew Brain (Seven West Media), Dr Hema Wadhwa (Aurecon).
Cesar Gonzalez (Woolworths) and Lalitha Seshadri (Sydney Airport).
Giancarlo Leto (CSO Group), Matthew Baker (Komatsu Australia).