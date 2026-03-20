In Pictures: iTnews Executive Retreat - Security leaders edition

At the inaugural iTnews Executive Retreat: Security Leaders Edition at the Chateau Elan in the Hunter Valley delegates came together to reflect, share insights and explore the realties of technology and business leadership away from the office. With content focused on CISO burnout, wellbeing, leadership and resilience, and activities including golf, the hydro deck, cheese and wine tasting, and s'mores by the firepit, the group fostered peer to peer connections, balancing learning and restoration. Thank you to Saviynt and Commvault for sponsoring this initiative.

The next iTnews Executive Retreat is on May 28-29th and is designed for technology, data and AI leaders in Australian enterprise and government. Register your interest in joining here.