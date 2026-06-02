In Pictures: iTnews Executive Retreat - Data & AI edition

At the iTnews Executive Retreat: Data & AI Edition at the Chateau Elan in the Hunter Valley delegates came together to reflect, share insights and explore the realities of technology and business leadership away from the office.



With content focused on data and AI leadership, scaling AI and recruiting in the AI era, and activities including cornhole, the hydro deck, cheese and wine tasting, and s'mores by the firepit, the group fostered peer to peer connections, balancing learning and restoration.



Thank you to Rapid Circle, Antares, Thomas Peer Solutions, Vanta, Diamond IT, Dicker Data and Microsoft for sponsoring.